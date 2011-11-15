ZURICH Swiss police on Tuesday evicted anti-banker protesters from the Lindenhof, an ancient square in one of the oldest parts of Zurich, just hours after a similar move by police in New York against an anti-Wall Street demonstration.

The 50 or so protesters were given 20 minutes to leave the area where they first pitched tents a month ago, Zurich police said in a statement, adding 31 demonstrators were detained after peacefully resisting the order to move on.

Demonstrators had initially gathered in Zurich's Paradeplatz, the main square in Switzerland's financial centre before moving to the Lindenhof.

"The town council already cleared Paradeplatz on October 17 so the bankers didn't have to engage in dialogue but were freed to pursue their exploitative schemes. Now the protest is being completely suffocated," Juso, the youth faction of the Socialist Party, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police in New York early on Tuesday started to move protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement out of the Zuccotti Park, a park in New York City's financial district where they have camped since September.

Similar protest camps sprung up in a number of cities across the world having taken their inspiration from Occupy Wall Street.

(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Matthew Jones)