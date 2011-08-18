LONDON The Obama administration on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Syria's government, freezing assets in the United States as well as banning petroleum products of Syrian origin.

The latest round of sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government prohibit U.S. entities, wherever located, from engaging in any transactions or dealings with Syrian petroleum products.

Syria's oil production declined from 581,000 bpd in 2001 to 375,000 bpd in 2009, according to BP data, but recovered to 385,000 bpd in 2010 after new fields started up.

The country also imports refined oil products normally via regular tenders and exports products occasionally.

Following are the views from analysts about implications for the oil market and their views on whether the EU to would follow the United States or not.

JOHN DRAKE, SENIOR RISK CONSULTANT, SECURITY FIRM AKE, LONDON

"Recent developments are going to have a significant impact on the perception of Syria as an investment location. Oil and gas companies are already watching the situation closely and while many have been operating largely unaffected over recent months, despite the unrest, this latest political signal from the United States will likely prompt a strategic re-assessment in the boardroom of several firms.

"Even if business operations are not being directly targeted or caught up in events, the rising casualty figures are going to be very off-putting nonetheless."

J.PETER PHAM, ATLANTIC COUNCIL THINK TANK, WASHINGTON

"While much attention has been focussed on the provision banning dealing in Syrian on petroleum products, that is a relatively minor volume. More significant are the bans on new investment in Syria.

"Depending on how the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control interprets these provisions, banks, insurers, and other firms whose cooperation is needed for shipping and commerce to take place potentially are at risk of running afoul of U.S. law, irrespective of where they are located.

"This legal threat increases exponentially the risk of doing any business with Syria and, over time, could well choke off a great deal of commerce as businesses, including shippers, are adverse to any risk in today's fragile economy."

PAUL HARRIS, HEAD OF NATURAL RESOURCE RISK MANAGEMENT, BANK OF IRELAND GLOBAL MARKETS, DUBLIN

"I think there is every chance the EU will fall in behind the United States in an effort to pressure Assad into ceding power, but in terms of the short-term impact on the oil market it's probably not too big a concern.

"It's like viewing a tropical depression out in the Mid-Atlantic -- it has a potential to become a serious issue, but for now it's just on the horizon as the amount they export is quite small.

"The bigger problem could be if it provokes a wider confrontation with Iran as Assad moves closer towards Tehran. I would never discount Iran at some point taking some kind of retaliatory action, but for the moment they will probably weigh ideology against economic concerns. But Iran has risked further isolation already by offering Assad support.

"Right now the oil market is caught up in the wider economic concerns. I'm slightly surprised by the timing given western politicians can ill afford risking a spike in oil prices given the state of the economy."

DAVID KIRSCH, DIRECTOR OF MARKETS AND COUNTRY STRATEGIES, PFC ENERGY, KANSAS

"These sanctions won't have too much impact on the U.S. oil market itself, the level of Syrian oil imports into the United States is really quite small. But Washington has been quietly stepping up the pressure on Europe over the past week. While they're tougher to get onboard, there may be more impact there.

"The main sanctions that are starting to bite are really coming from Saudi Arabia, which has cut off support for Assad. That's going to push Assad closed to Iran for now -- they can provide him with the bullets he needs given how he's chosen to deal with this rebellion. While it's too soon to say what the longer term implications of Syria becoming even more closely aligned with Iran might be, it underscores for the oil market that events can change very quickly in the Middle East.

"For oil firms trading with Syria the big question is how the sanctions will be governed. As an executive order it should come under OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) who have been strict in the past, hitting firms with huge fines for violations of the Iraqi oil for food program. Whether they're US based or not, oil firms are going to be very wary of crossing these sanctions."

MICHAEL HEWSON, ANALYST, CMC MARKETS, LONDON

"My immediate reaction is 'So what?' What good has it done with respect to Iran? At the moment there are more important things to worry about in Europe in terms of global growth and the sovereign debt situation.

"How much impact will it actually have with respect to the oil price? The oil price is getting absolutely caned at the moment on the back of these concerns about double dip recession.

"There are bigger things that the market is worried about at the moment. And how big an issue is it with Syria when you have got Saudi Arabia acting as a potential backstop to any shortfalls?"

GENE MCGILLIAN, ANALYST, TRADITION ENERGY, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"Syria is not a big enough producer for this to have an effect on the market. It might have an impact if the sanctions were global, but at the moment it looks like just the U.S."

JAMES ZHANG, ENERGY ANALYST, STANDARD BANK, LONDON

"At the moment the oil market is really dominated by what is going to happen with the economy. Syria is a relatively small producer and these sanctions won't stop the flow of oil out of Syria, just the flow into the U.S. So given the volume and the nature of the sanctions it should be relatively easy for the oil market to adjust.

"Compared to Libya, it's a completely different situation. It's possible (that European governments will follow what the US has done) - the leaders tend to discuss it before they take action - but given the volume of oil it should be possible to have that reallocated to another country. Iran has been on the sanction list for years and it has never really been a big problem for Iran to sell its oil."

CATHERINE HUNTER, ANALYST, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT, LONDON

"The impact would come from potential implications for those with U.S. interests dealing in Syria and whether it essentially becomes extra-territorial in nature like some other U.S. sanctions have, that is the risk event. Those involved will be looking in more detail to see if their existing contracts trade and finance routes are viable.

"It does send a powerful message albeit with not much muscle behind it unless there is that extra-territorial aspect to it, ie, applying beyond U.S. companies as they already have limited amount of investment and trades in Syria at the moment because of previous sanctions.

"With the restrictions on U.S. persons, wherever located, from engaging in oil and gas transactions with Syria. The U.S. might hope it starts to deter European and other companies from doing business with Syria, they've tried to do this with previous rounds of sanctions but it's usually been quite slow burning in actual effect.

"(From a market perspective...) This will have some psychological impact on the oil market but exports for the first half of the year were in the region of 150,000 barrels per day so it's not a great amount, but there is a psychological impact of potentially emerging hot spot in an oil-rich region would be the most serious concern."

OLIVIER JAKOB, PETROMATRIX, ZUG, SWITZLERLAND

"Overall, I do not think this will have a huge impact. There are sanctions on Iran and Iran is still exporting oil. Sanctions never seem to work, so I don't think it will have a big effect - its trade flows are not huge.

"Europe has no trade ban on Iran, so will it put one on Syria? As long as it is only the United States, it will not have a great impact."

THORBJRN BAK JENSEN, OIL MARKET ANALYST, A/S GLOBAL RISK MANAGEMENT LTD, COPENHAGEN

"The EU will probably follow, but they produced less than 400,000 bpd and consume most of the crude themselves. The only impact is potentially on pipelines running through the country.

"The case with Libya was another story altogether. With Syria the impact is mainly increasing instability in the region. In terms of oil supply it won't have any significant impact."

HARRY TCHILINGUIRIAN, BNP PARIBAS' HEAD, COMMODITY MARKETS STRATEGY, LONDON

"Oil for now is discarding developments in the Middle East, and continues to track equity markets amidst very weak U.S. economic data today."

