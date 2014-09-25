Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
Symantec Corp, known for its Norton antivirus software, named Michael Brown as chief executive after he served in the position for more than six months on an interim basis.
Brown took over in March as interim CEO from Steve Bennett, who was fired by the company, which was struggling to revive growth amid eroding PC sales.
Bennett became the CEO in July 2012, replacing company veteran Enrique Salem, who was fired after just three years on the job.
Brown brings a "calming influence" to the company, which is different than his predecessor, RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.
Since Brown's appointment as interim CEO, the company has reported revenue growth in the last two quarters. The company's profit in the latest quarter rose 50 percent.
Brown will share the company's strategic plan with shareholders, customers and employees within the next 30 days, the company said in a statement.
Up to Thursday's close of $23.73, the company's stock had risen 14 percent since Brown became the interim CEO, reflecting investor confidence in his ability to turn Symantec around.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.