FRANKFURT Germany's Symrise (SY1G.DE) said on Saturday it had submitted a binding offer for all shares in France's Kerisper S.A.S., the holding entity of the food ingredient maker Diana Group.

A statement by Symrise said it planned to invest nearly 1.3 billion euros (1.08 billion pounds) in the deal and had already secured the required bridge financing.

It said it expected to close the deal in the third quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)