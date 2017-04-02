China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
JERUSALEM British private equity fund Apax Partners [APAX.UL] is close to finalising a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical (ELOS.O), an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million (£399 million), Israeli media reported on Sunday.
One of the reports, carried by financial newspaper Calcalist, said the deal could close as early as this week and that Apax would pay a 37 percent premium. Syneron has a market capitalisation of $366 million.
A spokesman for Apax in Israel would not comment on the report, and officials at Syneron were not reachable for comment.
Syneron says its products have a range of applications, like body contouring, hair removal and wrinkle reduction. The products are sold under two brands, Syneron and Candela.
The two companies were reported in February to have entered negotiations.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway said demand for its homes did not slow in the run-up to a June 8 national election, bucking a trend which generally sees some buyers put off purchases ahead of the uncertainty of a vote.
LONDON Sterling handed back early gains to trade lower on Wednesday after a reading of UK wages missed forecasts and a report that a deal needed to form a government could be delayed until next week.