Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
ZURICH ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion (33.2 billion pounds) takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Definitive interim results of the tender showed around 82.2 percent of Syngenta shares and depository receipts had been offered, slightly above the level the partners had announced last week when ChemChina clinched the deal.
An additional acceptance period starts on Thursday.
The takeover announced in February 2016 was prompted by China's desire to use Syngenta's portfolio of top-tier chemicals and patent-protected seeds to improve domestic agricultural output.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.