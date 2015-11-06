German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ZURICH Syngenta should abandon efforts to sell parts of its business and instead conduct a strategic review, disgruntled shareholders said in a letter to the Swiss agricultural chemicals group's chairman.
"...we believe the board should not react to pressure from short term interests by selling the vegetable and flower seeds businesses but should instead conduct a full review of all strategic options," the Alliance of critical Syngenta shareholders wrote in a letter on Friday to Michel Demare.
"You have said that a divestment of the company is not an option, but we believe that a review must explore all options and exclude none," the group, which has around 120 members and claims to represent around 1 percent of Syngenta shares, said.
A representative for Basel-based Syngenta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.