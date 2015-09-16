Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen in front of the headquarters in Basel February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta SYNN.VX will highlight 15 new and pipeline products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6 billion (3.91 billion pounds) during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on Wednesday, it said.

Under pressure to perform after rejecting a takeover approach from Monsanto (MON.N), Syngenta said it would showcase its crop protection technology pipeline, focussing on nine new active ingredients with combined peak sales potential of over $3.6 billion.

In seeds and traits, corn trait revenue was set to more than double by 2020, it said. "We have recently achieved technical proof of concept in hybrid wheat. Commercialization is expected to start by the end of the decade, with peak sales potential of more than $3 billion," it added on its website.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)