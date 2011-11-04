BEIRUT Syria has called on insurgents to turn themselves into authorities within one week starting on Saturday to qualify for an amnesty, state television said on Friday.

"The interior ministry calls on citizens who carried weapons, sold them, delivered them, transported them or funded buying them, and did not commit crimes, to hand themselves into the nearest police station," it said.

"The interior ministry assures that those who turn themselves in ... will then be freed immediately and it will be considered as a general amnesty," it said.

President Bashar al-Assad is confronting a popular revolt against 41 years of rule by his family. The protest movement has been largely peaceful, but a nascent armed insurgency has emerged in some restive regions.

