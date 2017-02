BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has granted a general amnesty for crimes committed since the outbreak of a 10-month uprising against his rule, the state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

It said the amnesty would cover "crimes committed in the context of the events that occurred from March 15, 2011, until January 15, 2012." It gave no further details.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Matthew Jones)