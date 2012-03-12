ANKARA U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said on Monday the world must send a clear and united message that the killing of civilians in Syria is "simply unacceptable," as he arrived in Turkey after weekend talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Annan said he was trying to get everybody to the table through a political process, while ensuring that humanitarian access is opened and the killing of civilians stops.

"Since I came to the region I am following very, very closely developments in Syria and there are grave and appalling reports of atrocities and abuses," Annan told reporters in Ankara before meeting Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

"Killings of civilians must end now. The world must send a clear and united message that this is simply unacceptable."

Annan, who held talks with Qatari leaders before visiting Turkey, said he was trying to bring about a solution as swiftly as possible, and provide relief to civilians in the areas worst hit by the fighting between forces loyal to Assad and rebels.

"We are going to press ahead and try and ensure that humanitarian access is open, the killings of civilians stop and that we get everybody to the table through a political process," he said.

"It is not going to be easy. It is going to take time, hopefully not too much time because we can't afford this to drag on for a while. Neither is it going to be solved today."

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)