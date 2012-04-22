GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan said on Sunday that the U.N. Security Council's decision to deploy a further 300 ceasefire monitors in Syria marked a "pivotal moment for the stabilisation of the country".

In a statement issued in Geneva, he called on both Syrian government forces and opposition fighters to put down their weapons and work with the unarmed observers to consolidate the fragile ceasefire that took effect 10 days ago.

"The government in particular must desist from the use of heavy weapons and, as it has committed, withdraw such weapons and armed units from population centres and implement fully its commitments under the six-point plan," Annan said, referring to his plan accepted by both sides to end 13 months of violence.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)