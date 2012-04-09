GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan will visit a camp for Syrian refugees in Turkey on Tuesday en route for talks with senior officials in Iran, his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Monday.

"Mr Annan will visit a refugee camp in Turkey tomorrow (Tuesday) on his way to Iran," Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva.

Annan has put forward a peace plan for ending the year-long fighting which lays down a deadline for Syria to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns on Tuesday. Syria on Sunday demanded written guarantees insurgents stop fighting before it pulls back troops under the terms of his plan, and a rebel leader said the initiative was doomed.

