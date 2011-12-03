DOHA The Arab League gave Syria until Sunday to sign an initiative to end its military crackdown on nearly a year of pro-democracy protests, Qatar's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"There has been some communication with the Syrians. If they want to come (and sign) tomorrow they can," said Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, speaking in Doha after a meeting of an Arab foreign ministers committee tasked with following up on the Syrian crisis.

The committee also confirmed sanctions on Syria, freezing assets for 19 top officials and associates of President Bashar al-Assad's administration and banning them from travelling to Arab countries, a statement said.

It also ordered a 50 percent reduction in Syria flights.

