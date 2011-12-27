CAIRO Arab League peace monitors are on their way to the Syrian city of Homs, Egypt's state TV said on Tuesday, quoting the head of the mission.

Activists say at least 31 people were killed on Monday in the city, which has been under heavy attack in recent days by government troops and tanks trying to put down a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

The monitoring mission, which arrived in the country late on Monday, marks the first international intervention on the ground in Syria since the revolt broke out nine months ago and the government cracked down on the protests, inspired by uprisings across the Arab world.

