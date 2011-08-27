CAIRO Arab governments will step up pressure on Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a meeting on Saturday with a demand he end a crackdown on protesters trying to remove him, a delegate said.

The Syrian government has sent in troops and tanks to crush five months of street unrest, killing at least 2,200 protesters according to the United Nations.

"There has been an agreement in talks held between the Arab states on ... pressuring the Syrian regime to completely stop the military operations and withdraw its forces," the delegate to the 22-member Arab League's council told Reuters.

"A clear message (will be sent) to the Syrian president that it has become unacceptable for the Arab states to stay silent on what is happening in Syria, especially following the Security Council's move to impose sanctions on Syrian officials," said the delegate, who asked not to be named.

He said Arab foreign ministers would also discuss a proposal to send a ministerial delegation to Damascus to "directly inform the Syrian leader of the Arab position."

The Arab League meeting started late at night in Cairo.

"We will negotiate to establish stability for the Syrian people," the Omani foreign minister Youssef Bin Alawi said during the opening session.

Hundreds of supporters of pro-democracy activists in both Syria and Yemen demonstrated outside the League's Cairo headquarters shortly before Arab ministers arrived.

The protesters called on the leaders of both countries to step down. Yemen has seen months of mass rallies against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule.

"The Arab league is being pressured by Arab public opinion to make more effort in the coming period," Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said in his opening speech.

"We confirm that a security solution is not useful and that if (the Arab states) quickly carry out the reforms they have promised, they will protect Arab states from foreign intervention," he said.

Inside the meeting hall, television screens showed footage of dead bodies in the Syrian cities of Hama and Deir al-Zor.

International condemnation of the repression escalated this month after activists said Assad sent the army into several cities including Hama, Deir al-Zor and Latakia.

Syrian authorities have blamed armed "terrorist groups" for the bloodshed and say 500 police and army have been killed. They have expelled most independent journalists, making it difficult to verify events on the ground.

It was the first official Arab League meeting on Syria since the start of the uprising.

The Arab League delegate said it was unlikely the Cairo-based body would suspend Syria's membership, as it did with Libya after the start of the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi in February.

In March, the League backed a U.N. Security Council resolution allowing NATO warplanes to patrol Libyan airspace and bomb Gaddafi's forces to protect civilians. Its approval was seen as necessary for that operation to go ahead.

Libyan rebel leader Mahmoud Jibril and Mohammed Abdel Rahman Shalgam, the former Libyan foreign minister who defected from Gaddafi's regime during the early days of the protests, both attended the meeting as representatives of the Libyan state.

Delegates at the meeting cheered as the rebels' flag was displayed.

Many Arab commentators have criticized the League for its timid reaction to the violence in Syria. It spent months only voicing "concern," suggesting divisions among its members, some of whom are facing their own public protests.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir, writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Rosalind Russell)