CAIRO Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby will visit Syria on Wednesday, Egypt's news agency MENA reported on Monday.

Elaraby said on Sunday that the Syrian government had accepted an earlier request from the Arab League for a visit. He added the visit would be used to pass on Arab worries about the Syrian government's violent crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)