RABAT The Arab League on Wednesday asked its experts to draft a plan for imposing economic sanctions on Syria to pressure it into ending a crackdown on protests, a statement said after league foreign ministers met in the Moroccan capital.

The Arab League said four days ago that sanctions would be imposed on Syria. Wednesday's statement asked economy ministers to "meet and study the economic aspect in execution of (sanctions on Syria)... and submit recommendations to the council of the Arab League at its next meeting."

(Reporting by Souhail Karam and Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Christian Lowe, edited by Richard Meares)