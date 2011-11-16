RABAT Syria's leadership has failed to honour commitments it made to end violence against anti-government protesters and will face isolation in the Arab world as a consequence, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

"The cost for the Syrian administration of not fulfilling the promises it made to the Arab League is its isolation in the Arab World," Davutoglu said at a meeting with Arab foreign ministers in the Moroccan capital.

(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Matthew Jones)

(This story was corrected in the second paragraph to change the quote to show Davutoglu said Syrian administration faces isolation, instead of "will pay a high price", after Turkish officials said official translation provided by Moroccan foreign ministry mistranslated the minister's remarks)