Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
CAIRO Iraq's foreign minister said on Thursday that Damascus had agreed to a protocol on sending a monitoring mission to Syria to assess the situation on the ground after an eight-month crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
"Syria has agreed fully to the protocol," the Iraqi minister, Hoshiyar Zebari, told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss Syria and to consider imposing sanctions.
He said the protocol would be signed by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, after the Arab League had previously rejected Damascus' request for amendments. Zebari also said Arab ministers agreed on the need for a complete halt to violence in Syria.
(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Edmund Blair)
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels supported by Turkish armed forces have seized control of strategically important hills around the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey's military said on Wednesday.