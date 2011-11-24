CAIRO Iraq's foreign minister said on Thursday that Damascus had agreed to a protocol on sending a monitoring mission to Syria to assess the situation on the ground after an eight-month crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

"Syria has agreed fully to the protocol," the Iraqi minister, Hoshiyar Zebari, told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss Syria and to consider imposing sanctions.

He said the protocol would be signed by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, after the Arab League had previously rejected Damascus' request for amendments. Zebari also said Arab ministers agreed on the need for a complete halt to violence in Syria.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Edmund Blair)