CAIRO Qatar's prime minister called for Arab states to meet next Saturday to discuss the Syrian government's failure to take steps to solve its crisis, Egypt's official news agency MENA reported.

"Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, the Qatari Prime Minister, called for an emergency Arab League council meeting at foreign minister level next Saturday to look at the latest developments in Syria," MENA said.

The meeting would discuss "the continuing violence and the government's failure to stick to its obligations under the Arab Action Plan to solve the crisis in Syria," it said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Abdel Gawad; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)