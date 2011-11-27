Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
Here are details of a set of sanctions on Syria approved by the Arab League on Sunday. The League said products affecting the daily lives of Syrian citizens would be exempted.
The sanctions will be enforced immediately, Qatar said. However, details such as which Syrian individuals would be targeted are to be discussed by a technical committee and announced in Doha on Saturday.
* Syrian officials and VIPs are banned from travelling to Arab states and their assets there will be frozen.
* Flights of Arab airlines to Syria are to be stopped.
* All dealings with the Syrian central bank and the state-owned Commercial Bank of Syria are suspended.
* Financial dealings and trade agreements with the Syrian government are halted.
* Bank assets of the Syrian government are frozen.
* Arab financing of new projects in Syria is stopped.
SEOUL China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.