CAIRO The Arab League chief has urged Syria to sign an Arab plan requiring it to stop a violent crackdown on protesters and said this would lead to a review of sanctions and other steps taken against Damascus, Egypt's official news agency reported on Monday.

The appeal was made in a letter from League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem. He wrote that signing the deal would lead to "a review of all the measures which the League council took."

Arab foreign ministers voted to back sweeping economic sanctions on Syria in a meeting in Cairo on Sunday after it disregarded a deadline to sign the plan.

A committee made up of senior Arab officials will meet on Wednesday to identify which senior Syrian officials should have their assets frozen and be banned from travelling to Arab states, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.

The committee's conclusions will be discussed at an Arab ministerial meeting to be held in Doha on Saturday, it said.

