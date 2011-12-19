CAIRO Damascus will sign on Monday an Arab League initiative to send monitors to Syria, a Syrian diplomat was quoted as saying by Egypt's state news agency, after repeated Syrian stalling over the plan led to Arab states imposing sanctions.

Egypt's MENA news agency said the diplomat did not say who would sign the deal on Syria's behalf.

But airport sources said Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Cairo on Monday. The airport sources said the minister was expected to sign the deal.

A senior official at the Cairo-based League said the pan-Arab body had not been officially informed as of Monday morning that Damascus would sign the protocol to send monitors.

