One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
CAIRO An Arab foreign ministers' committee on Syria will meet on Saturday to discuss a preliminary report from monitors sent to the country to observe compliance with a peace plan, Arab League sources said on Tuesday.
The monitors have spent the past week assessing President Bashar al-Assad's response to the plan brokered by the Arab League to end nearly 10 months of violence in which the United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed.
The meeting will bring together Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Qatar and Oman, the sources said.
(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Tim Pearce)
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.