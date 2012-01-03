CAIRO An Arab foreign ministers' committee on Syria will meet on Saturday to discuss a preliminary report from monitors sent to the country to observe compliance with a peace plan, Arab League sources said on Tuesday.

The monitors have spent the past week assessing President Bashar al-Assad's response to the plan brokered by the Arab League to end nearly 10 months of violence in which the United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed.

The meeting will bring together Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Qatar and Oman, the sources said.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Tim Pearce)