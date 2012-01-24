CAIRO Arab states will discuss on Tuesday whether to keep peace monitors in Syria, Sudan's envoy to the Arab League said, after Gulf Arab countries announced they were pulling their monitors out.

"The meeting of representatives today will discuss the fate of the monitoring mission, whether it continues or withdraws," envoy Kamal Hassan Ali told Reuters.

Ahmed Ben Helli, deputy secretary general of the League, said the meeting would discuss latest developments in Syria but would not give further details.

