Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
CAIRO Arab states will discuss on Tuesday whether to keep peace monitors in Syria, Sudan's envoy to the Arab League said, after Gulf Arab countries announced they were pulling their monitors out.
"The meeting of representatives today will discuss the fate of the monitoring mission, whether it continues or withdraws," envoy Kamal Hassan Ali told Reuters.
Ahmed Ben Helli, deputy secretary general of the League, said the meeting would discuss latest developments in Syria but would not give further details.
BOGOTA An explosion near Bogota's bullring injured at least 31 people, most of them police officers as they prepared for protests in Colombia's capital on Sunday, the mayor's office said.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.