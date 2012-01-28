BEIRUT Syria said the Arab League's suspension of its monitoring mission in the country was an attempt to influence the United Nations Security Council and increase pressure for foreign intervention, state television said Saturday.

"This will have a negative impact and put pressure on (Security Council) deliberations with the aim of calling for foreign intervention and encouraging armed groups to increase violence," a news flash on Syria Television said.

The Arab League said Saturday it suspended its mission due to rising violence in Syria, which is trying to crush a 10-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule. The League called on Assad to step down last week and is meeting with the Security Council in the coming days to discuss an Arab peace plan.

"Syria is still committed to the success of the Arab monitoring mission and to protecting the mission observers," the news flash said.

