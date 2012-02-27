CAIRO Arab foreign ministers will meet for two days starting on March 10 in Cairo to discuss developments in Syria and prepare for the Arab League summit in Iraq next month, a league source said.

The ministers will discuss Damascus' failure to implement the league's resolutions of bringing an end to its crackdown on a popular revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The Arab League has called on Assad to withdraw the army from cities, release prisoners and allow human rights groups into Syria as part of its peace plan.

"The secretary-general will present to the ministers a detailed report on the situation in Syria," the source said.

The meeting signals the start of Kuwait's leadership of the league, succeeding Qatar. It will be preceded by a meeting for Arab states representatives on March 7 and 8.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been advocating arming Syrian rebels.

Arab leaders are set to meet in Baghdad by the end of March.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir and Tamim Elyan; Editing by Alison Williams)