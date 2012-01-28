CAIRO Arab League foreign ministers are expected to meet in the week starting February 5 to discuss whether to withdraw their monitoring mission in Syria after an escalation in violence, despite an Arab peace effort, an Arab League official said on Saturday.

The official, who declined to be named, told Reuters the ministers were expected to meet in the week starting February 5 but added "the exact date is not fixed yet."

An Arab diplomat at the League said the ministers would meet after Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby meets the members of the U.N. Security Council in New York, a meeting that is expected to take place this coming Tuesday.

The diplomat also said Elaraby had full powers to withdraw the monitoring team from Syria if he deemed their lives in danger or that they no longer could fulfil their mission.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir and Edmund Blair; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed)