Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby (C) arrives for the opening of the Connect Arab Summit in Doha March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

CAIRO Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby called on Tuesday for an international investigation into the killing of civilians in Syria which he said amounted to crimes against humanity.

"There must be a neutral international investigation to unveil the truth of what is happening and to identify those responsible for these crimes and to bring them to justice," Elaraby said in a statement carried by Egyptian state news agency MENA.

More than 8,000 people have died in the Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, according to the United Nations, including many women and children. Recent video footage showed dead bodies strewn in the streets of the cities of Homs, Idlib and Deir al-Zor.

"The acts of killing and horrendous elimination of whole families including women, children and elders can be described as crimes against humanity," Elaraby, head of the Cairo-based body, said.

