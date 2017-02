BEIRUT Syria signed up to an Arab peace deal aimed at ending nine months of unrest after Russia advised it to ratify the plan, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday.

"They advised us to sign the protocol and we followed their advice," Moualem told a televised news conference. Moscow, a long-time ally of Damascus, stepped up its criticism of President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on protests in a draft resolution presented to the U.N. Security Council last week.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)