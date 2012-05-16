MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in remarks broadcast on Wednesday he hoped France would change its policies in the Middle East and Arab world under President Francois Hollande, warning against "inciting chaos and crisis".

"I hope the new president will think about the interests of France," Assad told Russia's Rossiya-24 television. "I am certain that they do not lie in further inciting chaos and crisis in the Middle East and the whole Arab world."

