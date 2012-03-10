Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
DAMASCUS Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan on Saturday his country was ready for "any honest effort" to end a year of unrest, but blamed "terrorist groups" for blocking a solution, the state news agency said.
"Syria is ready to make a success of any honest effort to find a solution for the events it is witnessing," SANA quoted Assad as saying. "No political dialogue or political activity can succeed while there are armed terrorist groups operating and spreading chaos and instability."
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.