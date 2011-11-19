LONDON Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the crackdown on anti-government unrest in his country would continue in the face of pressure from the Arab League to end it, according to an interview published late on Saturday.

"The conflict will continue and the pressure to subjugate Syria will continue," he told Britain's Sunday Times newspaper. "Syria will not bow down."

The Arab League, a powerful political group of Arab states, set a deadline Saturday for Syria to comply with a peace plan, entailing a military pullout from around restive areas, and threatened sanctions if Assad failed to halt the violence.

However, activists from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 12 civilians were killed in security force raids on Saturday while two army defectors died when they clashed with the Syrian army in Homs, which has become a centre of armed revolt against more than 40 years of Assad family rule.

Assad has come under growing international pressure to stop the crackdown and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Friday expressed fear the country could be slipping into civil war.

Clinton said the international community was reluctant to intervene as it had in Libya and Assad again repeated his assertion that any Western military action taken against Syria would create an "earthquake" across the Middle East.

"If they are logical, rational and realistic, they shouldn't do it because the repercussions are very dire. Military intervention will destabilise the region as a whole, and all countries will be affected," he said.

The Sunday Times said Assad had promised to personally fight and die to resist foreign forces.

Assad also vowed to prevent further attacks by the Free Syrian Army, which opposition sources said had killed or wounded at least 20 security police in an assault on an Air Force Intelligence Complex near Damascus two days ago.

"The only way is to search for the armed people, chase the armed gangs, prevent the entry of arms and weapons from neighbouring countries, prevent sabotage and enforce law and order," he told the paper.

