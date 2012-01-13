BEIRUT Two defiant appearances by President Bashar al-Assad in as many days show the Syrian leader's confidence that he can lead his country out of bloodshed and turmoil, but will do nothing to sway opponents seeking, and expecting, his downfall.

The carefully projected image of a relaxed, popular and powerful leader failed to deflect opponents demanding his overthrow and foreign powers who say his bloody crackdown on 10 months of protest has robbed him of any right to rule Syria.

"His speech implied a complete denial of reality in terms of what is unfolding around him," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"There is a sense of ongoing delusion which is perhaps common to autocratic leaders in the Arab Awakening moment," he said, referring to the wave of uprisings which have overthrown three Arab leaders and inspired Syrian protesters.

After 10 months of unrest in which thousands have died, Syria's economy is shrinking rapidly, crippled by a Western embargo on its oil exports and huge disruption to trade and business. The Arab League has suspended Damascus and announced its own sanctions on Syria, leaving Assad ever more isolated.

But the 46-year-old, who inherited power when his father died in 2000, can take comfort from divisions among his domestic and international opponents which make the task of loosening the Assad dynasty's grip on power a tough challenge.

"There is confidence...that comes from the fact that the opposition, for all their strengths, do not have the momentum or the kind of domestic or international might behind them to change that balance of power," Barnes-Dacey said.

Opposition groups have failed to close the rifts between them, and NATO powers which intervened to help topple Libya's Muammar Gaddafi are loath to embark on military action in Syria, located at the volatile epicentre of the Middle East.

PROMISING STABILITY

Ending months of silence, Assad vowed in a speech on Tuesday to strike "terrorists" with an iron fist, mocked Arab and foreign states he said were conspiring against Syria and promised a referendum on a new constitution followed by a long-delayed parliamentary election.

A day later he promised thousands of rapturous supporters in central Damascus that Syria would defeat "foreign conspirators".

His bridges already burnt with many Arab countries, Assad said in his Tuesday address the 22-member Arab League had failed to support an Arab cause in the past six decades.

His message to Syrians, worried by worsening violence and fearing that their country could be slipping towards sectarian civil war, was that he could still deliver stability.

The United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests, and that the killings have accelerated since the arrival of Arab League monitors two weeks ago to oversee a plan aimed at halting the bloodshed.

Syrian authorities say armed groups have killed 2,000 soldiers and security force members. Bombings in the capital appeared to support their argument that they are battling a militant enemy, not a peaceful protest movement.

Hilal Khashan, a political science professor at the American University in Beirut, said Assad hoped to crush the opposition before any elections were held. But he predicted the Syrian leader would not survive the year in power.

"He is a slaughtered chicken," Khashan said. "What he said (on Tuesday) could have been a recipe to stay in power had he done that in the beginning of the crisis".

"Not any more. So much blood has been spilt and people are not calling for reforms. They are demanding his ouster".

Ayham Kamel of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy said Assad was "trying to capitalise on the mood in Syria, to appeal to his support base ... and moderate Syrians, not the opposition."

Kamel, who before Assad's speech predicted the Syrian leader would remain in power "throughout most of 2012", said he expected a twin-track policy aimed at reassuring the majority of Syrians that true reform was coming, while intensifying the crackdown on the main protest centres.

Assad's parliamentary election timetable has continued to slip and his latest target of May or June was another three-month delay. But Kamel said that by waiting until after a new constitution is approved, Syrians might vote in a poll which does not guarantee victory to the ruling Baath Party.

"That is significant, not for the opposition but for Syrians in the middle, who might want to avoid civil war and (take) the opportunity to vote in some sort of free election," he said.

At the same time the crackdown against dissent in rebellious regions such as Homs and Idlib would grow more violent, he said.

"Absent reforms, violence alone will not work," he said. "(But) if he actually implements this initiative ... that could change the dynamic in Syria."

Assad's opponents dismissed Tuesday's speech almost as soon as he finished delivering it. The leader of the main opposition Syrian National Council, Burhan Ghalioun, said Assad was still determined to portray the uprising as a "terrorist conspiracy".

(By Dominic Evans; editing by Tim Pearce)