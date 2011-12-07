DEC 7 - WASHINGTON Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in excerpts of a U.S. television interview released on Wednesday, denied ordering a crackdown on protesters and said most of those killed in unrest were his troops and supporters.

"We don't kill our people ... No government in the world kills its people, unless it's led by a crazy person," ABC television quoted Assad as saying.

"Most of the people that have been killed are supporters of the government, not the vice versa," and the dead included 1,100 soldiers and police, Assad said, according to ABC.

It released some quotes from the interview on its website and was to release more of the interview throughout the day.

Protests have going on against Assad for nine months, inspired by Arab Spring revolts in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya. Syria appears to be edging closer to civil war as armed opposition groups organize and move into some city districts.

