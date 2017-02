AMMAN Syrian tanks stormed two northwestern towns near the border with Turkey on Wednesday, expanding a military offensive to crush protests, local residents said a day after Ankara told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to end civilian killings.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one woman was killed when 12 tanks and armoured vehicles, along with 10 large buses full of troops, entered the town of Taftanaz, 30 km (19 miles) from the border with Turkey. A similar offensive took place on the nearby town of Sermin, it added.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)