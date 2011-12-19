BEIRUT Dozens of Syrian army deserters were shot dead on Monday as they tried to flee their base and defect to join the nine-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based group, citing witnesses who survived the attack, said Syrian forces attacked the defectors with machinegun fire. One of the survivors said some 60 to 70 deserters were killed.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon Editing by Maria Golovnina)