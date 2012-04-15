Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BEIRUT A Syrian security source said on Sunday that "terrorist groups" have increased attacks in the country since an internationally brokered ceasefire to end violence was announced last week, state television said.
"Since the announcement of an end to military operations, terrorist attacks have increased by dozens, causing a large loss of life," state news agency SANA said.
SANA said "armed terrorists" killed five people in ambushes around the country on Saturday.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.