DUBAI Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Syria for consultations, the Gulf island kingdom's foreign minister said on Monday, joining a growing chorus of criticism from Gulf Arab states.

"We decided to summon our ambassador to Syria for consultation and we stress the importance of acting wisely," Sheikh Khaled al-Khalifa said in a message on Twitter.

The move follows a similar one by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalled his ambassador and called for an end to the Syrian government's bloody crackdown on a near five-month uprising.

(Writing by Amran Abocar)