JAKARTA Syria faces a profound and extremely dangerous crisis that has potentially massive repercussions for the region and the world, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday.

"We do not know how events will unfold. But we do know that we all have a responsibility to work for a resolution of this profound and extremely dangerous crisis," Ban said in a speech in Jakarta.

