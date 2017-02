KUALA LUMPUR U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that the Security Council had sent a clear message to Syria to end all violence and for a dialogue to start between the country's government and the opposition.

"In clear and unmistakable terms, the Security Council called for an immediate end to all violence and human rights violations," Ban said in a speech in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

"It demanded secure humanitarian access and a comprehensive political dialogue between the government and the whole spectrum of the Syrian opposition."

(Reporting By Stuart Grudgings)