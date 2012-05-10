Mangled and smouldering vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two ''terrorist explosions'' which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

BEIRUT Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said.

Television footage showed dozens of mangled, burnt and smouldering vehicles, some containing incinerated human remains. A large crater could be seen in the road and at least one lorry had been overturned.

Damascus residents said the two explosions, which happened almost simultaneously shortly before 8 a.m. (6 a.m. British time), struck a district of Damascus which houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on 14 months of protests.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)