BEIRUT Syrian activists reported on Monday the discovery of the bodies of at least 62 people near the besieged city of Homs, but the identity of those killed were disputed.

Some activists said they were families from the troubled Baba Amro district in Homs who were kidnapped as they tried to flee the neighbourhood which has been under bombardment for more than three weeks.

"Families leaving Baba Amro were stopped at a checkpoint last night and 62 were kidnapped. This morning their bodies were recovered in an area loyal to Assad," said an Abu Baker from Baba Amro

But other activists from said they were minority Alawite Muslims, the same sect of Islam to which embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad belongs.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Mohammed Abbas)