A view of the damage at the site where two bombs detonated near state buildings in the northern city of Idlib in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 30, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

A view of the damage at the site where two bombs detonated near state buildings in the northern city of Idlib in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 30, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

BEIRUT More than 20 people were killed, the majority of them members of the security forces, when two bombs detonated near state intelligence buildings on Monday in the northern city of Idlib, a rights activists said.

"The bombs exploded next to the Air Force Intelligence headquarters and the Military Intelligence building," Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Erika Solomon; Editing by Ed Cropley)