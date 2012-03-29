LONDON Britain will double non-military aid to opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and expand its scope to equipment, possibly including secure telephones to help activists communicate more easily, officials said on Thursday.

The British government will provide 500,000 pounds ($800,000) worth of new aid in addition to 450,000 pounds already donated, Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

"It includes agreement in principle for practical non-lethal support to them inside Syria," Hague said in a speech.

The aid will be for Syrian activists working peacefully to achieve a political transition in Syria, government officials said.

They said there had been no change in their opposition to arming rebels and of having no links with the Free Syrian Army.

Until now, Britain has provided the Syrian opposition with training in areas such as media skills and in gathering information on human rights abuses that could be used later to prosecute Syrian officials.

The new aid will include equipment - possibly items such as secure telephones to help activists to communicate without fear of detection and attack, a government source said.

