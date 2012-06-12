ISLAMABAD Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that international efforts to ease the escalating conflict in Syria were focused on trying to reach a peaceful transition, and that foreign military intervention was not being considered.

"We are not looking for any foreign military intervention. I think we should not think about it in terms of another Libya," he told a news conference in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

"The analogy is now more the situation in the Balkans, as it develops now, where we see the regime using heavy weapons against civilian populated areas and then sending in militias to kill and murder people," Hague added.

The violence in Syria is getting worse as the military steps up assaults on civilian centres and the opposition increasingly turns to coordinated attacks on Syrian government forces, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's office said on Monday.

"All our efforts are going into supporting a peaceful transition in Syria, and a peaceful solution," said Hague, in a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

"If there is any violent solution, it would clearly involve many more deaths and a great deal of hardship for the Syrian people."

(Reporting by Rebecca Conway; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ed Lane)