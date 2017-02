BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said Monday the Arab League's decision to halt dealings with the Syrian Central Bank was a "declaration of economic war."

Moualem also told a televised news conference that Syria had already withdrawn 95 percent of funds targeted by the League's decision that Arab states freeze Syrian government bank assets.

"Sanctions are a two-way street. I am not warning here, but we will defend the interests of our people... We have to defend the interests of our people," Moualem said.

