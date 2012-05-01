BEIRUT Syrian rebels killed at least 12 soldiers in fierce fighting outside a military base in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Security forces responded with heavy-machine gun and mortar fire, killing at least one resident and demolishing a school building, the Britain-based group said.

Troops also launched raids on nearby villages looking for members of the militia groups that have been fighting for months for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, the Observatory added.

