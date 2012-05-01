Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
BEIRUT Syrian rebels killed at least 12 soldiers in fierce fighting outside a military base in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Security forces responded with heavy-machine gun and mortar fire, killing at least one resident and demolishing a school building, the Britain-based group said.
Troops also launched raids on nearby villages looking for members of the militia groups that have been fighting for months for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, the Observatory added.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Ed Cropley)
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.