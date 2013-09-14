German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT Syrian warplanes struck rebel-held suburbs of the capital on Saturday and government forces clashed with insurgents on the frontlines, residents and opposition activists said.
"The warplanes are very busy this morning," said a journalist working in central Damascus who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.
Activists said the strikes were focused on Berze, a northeastern part of central Damascus, where rebels have been on the offensive to push further into the city.
President Bashar al-Assad's arsenal is vastly superior to that of the opposition and the army has stepped up operations as the threat of military action by the United States in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack last month has diminished.
That threat subsided further on Saturday after the United States and Russia agreed on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.
Syria's conflict began in March 2011 as peaceful protests against four decades of Assad family rule but has become a civil war that has killed more than 100,000 people.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.